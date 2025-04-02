iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 18.8% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $111,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 1,261,519 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 275,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $108.49 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

