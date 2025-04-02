iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.0% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after purchasing an additional 907,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,591,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

