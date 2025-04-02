iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $563.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.88 and a 200 day moving average of $589.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

