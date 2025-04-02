iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 917,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 420,510 shares.The stock last traded at $119.72 and had previously closed at $121.12.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

