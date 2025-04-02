iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (BCLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:BCLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3085 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCLO opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08.
About iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.