iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $163,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 650,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

