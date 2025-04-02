iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,168.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 113,220 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.