Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,541 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 10,354 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,250,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

