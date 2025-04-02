Investors Buy High Volume of International Flavors & Fragrances Call Options (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,976 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 589% compared to the typical volume of 577 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

