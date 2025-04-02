Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF):

3/31/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CANF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 36,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,089. The company has a market cap of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.71% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

