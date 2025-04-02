Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Whitestone REIT (WSR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR):

3/28/2025 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Whitestone REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $742.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.06%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

