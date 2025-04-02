Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 479 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 486.12 ($6.28), with a volume of 112196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.60 ($6.29).

Investec Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 513.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 552.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

