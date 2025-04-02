Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,258 shares.The stock last traded at $33.58 and had previously closed at $33.50.
Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF
About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
