Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $473.27 and last traded at $473.41. 10,239,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 35,056,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.70.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $303.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.30.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.