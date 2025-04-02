Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 20,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

