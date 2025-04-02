Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 20,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,468. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II ( NYSE:VLT Free Report ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

