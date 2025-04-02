Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PRN opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $126.68 and a 52 week high of $180.08.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

