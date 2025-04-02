Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 631,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 936,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCQ stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

