InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

