Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,745 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Park Aerospace worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 8.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 469,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

