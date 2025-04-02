Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.1% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,777,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $210.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.