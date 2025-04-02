Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

