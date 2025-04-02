Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,042,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,295. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $131.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

