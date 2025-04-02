Inspired (LON:INSE) Releases Earnings Results

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.98 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inspired had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.84%.
Inspired Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Inspired stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £89.40 million, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.53. Inspired has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.01.
Inspired Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.69%.
Inspired Company Profile
Inspired PLC is a leading B2B technology enabled service provider delivering solutions that enable corporate businesses to transition to net-zero carbon and manage their response to climate change in the UK and Ireland.
Founded in 2000, Inspired operates four divisions: Assurance Services, Optimisation Services, ESG Services and Software Services, providing expert energy advisory and sustainability services to over 3,500 businesses who typically spend more than £100,000 on energy and water per year.
