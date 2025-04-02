Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Releases Earnings Results

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,413. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.35.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.