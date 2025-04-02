Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Releases Earnings Results

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IVP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,413. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.35.
About Inspire Veterinary Partners
