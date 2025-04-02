Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Sells 902 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.51. The stock had a trading volume of 797,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $528.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

