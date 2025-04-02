Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

