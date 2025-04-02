Insider Selling: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sells 267,242 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn McCall sold 267,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.02), for a total value of £211,121.18 ($272,942.70).

Shares of LON ITV traded down GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78.06 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 4,035,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,949,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 61.29 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.15).

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITV plc will post 1120 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.49) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

