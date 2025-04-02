Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.23. 1,069,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,990. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $322.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.30.
View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 515.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 49.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.