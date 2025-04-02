Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.23. 1,069,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,990. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $322.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 515.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 49.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.