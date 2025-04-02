Insider Buying: Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) CEO Buys 41,667 Shares of Stock

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) CEO Christopher E. Herald acquired 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,333,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,200.20. This represents a 1.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Solitario Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Solitario Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,444. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89. Solitario Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solitario Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solitario Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Solitario Resources in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

