Insider Buying: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 550,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,881.18. The trade was a 0.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 10,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00.
Contango Ore Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 38,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Contango Ore
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Contango Ore
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Ore
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.