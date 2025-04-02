Insider Buying: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 550,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,881.18. The trade was a 0.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Contango Ore alerts:

On Tuesday, March 25th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 10,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00.

Contango Ore Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 38,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Ore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Contango Ore by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Contango Ore

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.