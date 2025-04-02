InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $47.51. Approximately 27,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 36,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfraCap MLP ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in InfraCap MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

