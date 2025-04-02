Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE INFA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Informatica has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

