Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 15,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Hywin Stock Up 6.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
About Hywin
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
