Huntington National Bank Purchases 11,973 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 261.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 42,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $268.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.14 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

