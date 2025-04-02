Huntington National Bank Has $64.11 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $64,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

