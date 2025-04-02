Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.8% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $112,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after buying an additional 1,600,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

