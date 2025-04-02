Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

About Huhtamäki Oyj

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.