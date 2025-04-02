Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.
About Huhtamäki Oyj
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huhtamäki Oyj
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.