Hovde Group Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $43.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NBHC opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in National Bank by 130.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth $756,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,747,000 after buying an additional 126,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

