Hovde Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Price

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

NYSE:CADE opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 716.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

