Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 38816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,262.72. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $415,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

