Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 666,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,965.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,262.72. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $560,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. 22,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

