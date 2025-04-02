HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,988 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.