HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 505 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,535,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,876,000 after buying an additional 1,858,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after buying an additional 1,590,041 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $107,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $143.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

