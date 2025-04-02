HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Flex by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

