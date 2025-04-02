HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.07.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.23 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

