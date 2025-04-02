HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

