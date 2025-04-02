HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280,535 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

