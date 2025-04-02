Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Trading 8.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.