Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Trading 8.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile
Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.
