HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Posts Earnings Results

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 65.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million.
HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of HTCR stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.75. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
About HeartCore Enterprises
