HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Posts Earnings Results

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 65.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HTCR stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.75. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.